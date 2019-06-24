Ireland’s first community air ambulance set to become airborne in a matter of weeks

Ireland’s first community air ambulance is set to become operational in a matter of weeks.

The Health Minister Simon Harris has confirmed that a service level agreement between the HSE and the Irish Community Rapid Response has now been signed.

This means the potentially life-saving service will be airborne in the coming weeks; it had been delayed for months awaiting the contract to be signed.

The air ambulance is expected to respond to 500 calls per year in South-West Munster, and bring the population of a 10,000 square mile area within 20 minutes of critical medical care.