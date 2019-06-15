Ireland’s first community air ambulance due to begin operations in coming weeks

Ireland’s first community air ambulance is due to begin operations in the coming weeks.

Irish Community Rapid Response, a charity dedicated to pre-hospital care, is running the service in co-operation with the HSE National Ambulance Service.

The roll-out of the air ambulance was delayed for months, as operators awaited the signing of a service contract between them and the HSE.

That contract has now been signed, which means the service should be airborne within weeks.

The air ambulance is expected to respond to 500 calls per year in South-West Munster, and bring the population of a 10,000 square mile area within 20 minutes of critical medical care.