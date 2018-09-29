Ireland’s first community air ambulance completes a tour of Kerry

Ireland’s first community air ambulance has completed a tour of Kerry.

Irish Community Rapid Response, a charity dedicated to pre-hospital care, is running the service in co-operation with the HSE National Ambulance Service.

The air ambulance is expected to respond up to 500 calls per year, and bring the population of a 10,000 square mile area within 20 minutes of critical medical care.





The helicopter, which will be based in North Cork, visited Cahersiveen, Dingle, Tralee and Killarney today to show the aircraft to people in the county.

John Carney, CO and founder of the organisation, says there are many benefits to the newly arrived air ambulance.