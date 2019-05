Kerry’s Mary McDonagh is an All-Ireland champion.

The Tralee fighter was victorious in the Girl One 57kg category Final, winning all 3 rounds against Sarah Cowen from Belfast.

A standing count in the opening round saw McDonagh well on top and rounds 2 and 3 followed suit as all 5 scorecards read 30-24.





Shauna O’Riordan of Sliabh Luachra Castleisland received a walkover in the Girl Two 45kg Final.