All Ireland Winning Manager Proposes U20 Analysis

Kerry’s last U21 All-Ireland football win was in 2008. The previous one was in 1998.

Over that time, our senior football team has won 6 senior All-Ireland’s and made many more final appearances. Our junior footballers have won 7 titles, with a number of final defeats as well. So, the argument that we didn’t have the players to win U21 All-Ireland’s doesn’t hold. The argument is also proven false in recent years, following our five-in-a-row minor wins. It can’t be said that we didn’t have the managerial quality, as some excellent managers have held the U21/U20 post over that time.

So, what’s going awry? And what can be done to fix it?

To discuss this and more is Stephen Wallace, club and multiple junior All-Ireland winning player and manager, with his club Ardfert and the Kerry junior team.