All-Ireland-Winning Kerry Captain Says Dublin Won’t Pay Attention To 5-In-A-Row Hype

Former All-Ireland-winning Kerry captain Tommy Doyle says the 5 in a row hype won’t affect Dublin.

The Annascaul man was speaking ahead of the All-Ireland Senior Football Final between Kerry and Dublin on September 1st in Croke Park.

Doyle, who was part of Kerry’s 4 in a row team of the late 70’s and early 80’s, as well as Kerry’s 3 in a row in the mid 80’s, feels Dublin will forget about that aspect of it as soon as they step on the pitch.

The 7-time All-Ireland winner also believes Kerry’s young guns will have no fear going into the final.