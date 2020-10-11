Ireland And Wales Finish Goalless In Nations League

The Republic of Ireland have been held to a 0-0 draw in their Nations League tie against Wales.

James McClean was sent-off in the 84th minute following two rash challenges within the space of a few minutes.

Shane Long had Ireland’s best chance of the game, heading over the bar when unmarked early in the second half.

The result means that Ireland are in third position in the group on two points, five behind leades Wales.

Stephen Kenny’s preparations for the game were thrown into turmoil after news broke this morning of a positive Covid-19 test for an unnamed player within the squad.

The FAI confirmed prior to kick-off that a player – and four others members of the squad deemed as close contacts – were unavailable for today’s fixture.

