The Ireland Men’s Under 18 team will take on Men’s Super League champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors this evening.

The Irish side is in Kerry for a four day camp in preparation for the European Championships in Romania later this month.

The squad features three players who are members of the Garveys Tralee Warriors panel; Rap Buivydas, Dáire Kennelly and Leeroy Odiahi.

The game tonight is on at 7.45 at Tralee Sports Centre.