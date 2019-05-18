Most of Ireland South MEPs claimed over €600,000 in expenses over five years

New figures reveal most Ireland South MEPs claimed €600,000 each in expenses during their terms in Brussels.

On a national scale, Midlands-Northwest MEP Mairead McGuinness claimed the greatest amount in expenses since 2014.

Ireland South representatives were contacted for comment; Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada and Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune have yet to respond, while Kerry MEP Sean Kelly replied earlier today.





The Irish Examiner’s investigation reveals nine of Ireland’s 11 MEPs claimed €5.55 million in expenses during their five-year term.

This is on top of their €105,000 salary and €25,000 monthly allowance to pay staff.

Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness tops the newspaper’s list, with nearly €710,000.

She’s followed by Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy, with €646,000, and Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune, who claimed €643,000.

Six others claimed more than half-a-million-euros – Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan and Liadh Ní Riada, Fine Gael’s Brian Hayes and Sean Kelly, and Independents Nessa Childers and Marian Harkin.

The Examiner says poll-toppers Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan and outgoing MEP Brian Crowley didn’t provide their figures.