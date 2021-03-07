Ireland South MEP urges toy manufacturers not to ignore EU safety rules

An Ireland South MEP is urging toy manufacturers not to ignore EU’s safety rules, so as not to put children at risk.

Illegal toys are the most flagged product on the Europe-wide alert system for dangerous goods, according to the European Commission’s yearly report on safety.

MEP Deirdre Clune says most of the toys for sale in the EU are made by responsible manufacturers and are safe for children.

She adds however, that there is concern at the lack of regulation when it comes to buying products, especially online, as dangerous items that are removed from a site can reappear a number of months or years later.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is urging consumers to be safety aware when buying children’s toys.