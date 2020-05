An Ireland South MEP is urging people to accept vouchers instead of cash from airlines if their flights have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune made the call.

Last week, the European Commission said people are entitled to cash refunds for flight cancellations, even if the airlines are pushing them to take vouchers instead.

However, the Ireland South MEP says opting for a voucher instead of a refund would help the struggling airlines: