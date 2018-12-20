Ireland-South MEP says any wind farm developments must have mandatory community consultation

An Ireland-South MEP says any wind farm developments must have community consultation prior to receiving the go ahead.

Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada was speaking after she met with members of the Sliabh Luachra Wind Awareness Group, which has voiced its opposition to a proposed development in the area.

She says her party will work at all levels of government to help communities in Kerry fight the placement of wind turbines beside their homes.





The Sinn Féin MEP claims other countries can harness wind energy without disrupting people, however, in Ireland the approach seems to have been to allow energy companies to run amok.

She says the matter of community consultation will be raised in Kerry County Council, the Dáil and in Europe.