Ireland-South MEP says one-month extension to CAP application welcome, but more support needed

An Ireland-South MEP says the one-month extension to CAP applications is welcome, but more support is needed.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher was speaking after the decision was made to extend the application period for CAP payments by one month, from May to June 15th.

He says this is a sensible decision and a good first step.

However, MEP Kelleher believes a longer extension would have been preferable due to the inability of many CAP advisors to meet their customers in person.

The Fianna Fáil MEP says he will raise this issue with colleagues on the EU Agriculture committee.