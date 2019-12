A Fine Gael MEP claims it won’t be possible for the UK to completely end its ties with the EU at the end of next year.

Yesterday British MPs backed Boris Johnson’s withdrawal agreement.

The country is now on course to leave the EU at the end of next month, but will enter a transition period until December 2020.

The British Prime Minister says he won’t extend that time frame, but Ireland South MEP – and Kerry native – Sean Kelly says it’s unrealistic.