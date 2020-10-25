Ireland South MEP says new Common Agricultural Policy immeasurably better than before

An Ireland South MEP says the latest Common Agricultural Policy is immeasurably better than anything that’s come before it.

Billy Kelleher MEP was speaking after the European Parliament voted on legislation which will form much of the Common Agricultural Policy until 2027.

The Fianna Fáil MEP says the new CAP is not perfect and far from ideal, but is immeasurably better and more climate-friendly than before.

Billy Kelleher MEP added that additional flexibility has been included in the CAP to allow member states to tailor their CAP programmes to national needs, which he says is important for Ireland.