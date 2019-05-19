Ireland South MEP says housing crisis and vulture funds having alarming mental health consequences

An Ireland South MEP says the mental health consequences of the housing crisis and vulture funds are extremely alarming.

Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada says she is deeply worried about the impact the housing crisis is having on people’s mental health.

The Ireland South MEP is calling on the government to deliver affordable housing.





She says not being able to afford or secure a home is having serious mental health consequences for entire generations in our cities, rural town and villages.

She added that people in rural Ireland are terrified of losing farms that have been home to their families for generations due to vulture funds.

MEP Ní Riada has serious fears for children living in the shadow of housing insecurity and poverty.