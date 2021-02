An Ireland South MEP says the fashion industry will have to answer for its impact on the environment.

The European Parliament this week called for tighter EU consumption and recycling rules.

This is part of a move to achieve a sustainable, toxic-free and circular economy in the EU by 2050.

MEP Deirdre Clune says the fashion industry will be included in this move, and that consumers want to know how sustainable and environmentally friendly their products are.