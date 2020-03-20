Ireland-South MEP says EU must respond to economic pressures caused by outbreak

An Ireland-South MEP says it’s essential the EU responds to the economic pressures caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher was responding to an announcement by the European Commission, in which it revealed a package of measures to support economies affected by the coronavirus.

He says the commitment to fast track and approve state aid exemption requests within 24 hours for the hospitality, retail, tourism and transport sectors is crucial.

The Fianna Fáil MEP believes the Irish government should assess opportunities to intervene and make the applications as quickly as possible to the commission.

He adds member states can use the full flexibility of the Stability and Growth Pact.