EU moves to ban single use plastics like cutlery, straws, cotton bud sticks and other items could lead to exciting business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

That’s according to Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune.

The European Parliament last week voted on a new law to ban the sale of single-use plastic products from twenty twenty one (2021).





The Ireland South MEP is urging manufacturers and entrepreneurs to avail of EU research funding to develop eco-friendly alternatives to damaging plastics.