Ireland South MEP hits out at Shannon LNG proposal

An Ireland South MEP has written an open letter to the Government about Shannon LNG.

The proposed liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank has been beset by delays and has been the subject of recent criticism.

Independent MEP Mick Wallace says he will be sending Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his Cabinet a great big lump of coal for Christmas.

Mr Wallace, who is part of the European United Left/Nordic Green Left, has taken out a full-page ad in today’s Kerry’s Eye.

He says that burning the lump of coal would be less toxic than the fracked gas that will be imported for the proposed Shannon LNG terminal in north Kerry.

He adds it is not too late to stop doing mad things.

Mr Wallace joins others who have criticised the plan including Cher and Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo.