An Ireland South MEP has endorsed the programme for Government.

Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan is urging party members to vote yes and support the programme.

She acknowledges that Government could be difficult, but states there’s an historic opportunity to shape policy in the years ahead.

The Ireland South MEP says the Greens are prepared to work with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to deliver a programme that can shape Ireland’s low-carbon future.