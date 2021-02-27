Ireland South MEP calls for Government to accept rapid antigen testing COVID-19 fight

An Ireland South MEP is calling on the Government to accept the role of rapid antigen testing in the fight against COVID-19.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher raised the issue and called for such testing to be rolled out in appropriate settings.

Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher previously called for this type of testing regimen to be rolled out in factories, airports, health care facilities, schools and similar settings.

He says he appreciates the accuracy of rapid antigen testing is not as high as that of PCR testing; however, he feels it does have a role with leading scientists and the European Commission advocating for its use.

The Fianna Fáil MEP claims the Department of Health and NPHET have failed to realise the strategic role this type of rapid test can play in catching and suppressing the virus.

The Ireland South MEP says such testing may not pick up on all cases, but will pick up some which will remove the risk of further transmission.

He adds the World Health Organisation, in their interim guidance on this form of testing in September 2020, accepted their lower levels of accuracy but said they offer the possibility of rapid, inexpensive and early detection of the most infectious COVID-19 cases in appropriate settings.