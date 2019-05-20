Ireland South European election candidate urges Kerry schools to avail of the healthy eating scheme

An Ireland South European election candidate is urging Kerry schools to avail of the EU school scheme to promote healthy eating habits.

Fine Gael MEP candidate Andrew Doyle says half of Irish children aged between 5 and 12 years old are not eating the daily requirements for fresh fruit and vegetables or milk.

The Fine Gael candidate says this scheme is there to help schools assist by distributing healthy food products along with educational programmes about how food is produced and the importance of good nutrition.





He is calling on all primary schools in Kerry need to register to ensure every pupil benefits.