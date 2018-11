Mercy Mounthawk Tralee are into the semi-finals of the Subway U15 Boys National Cup.

In the Qualifying Group they beat Gael Colaiste Cork 42-33 before defeating Gael Colaiste Eanna Dublin 43-19.

Mounthawk’s Darragh O’Connor top scored in the opener with 11 while Jamie Sugrue had a game high 12 in the second match.