All-Ireland Schools League Boys U16 Semi-Final
Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee 34
St.Pat’s Cavan 62
Crokes Appoint Manager For 2020
Dr.Crokes have appointed their Senior football team manager for 2020.Edmond O’Sullivan remains in charge of the side, with his backroom team yet to be...
All-Ireland Semi-Final Defeat For Kerry Side
Victory For ITT
Rory O' Connor Fresher Football Championship Round 2 IT Tralee 6-7 Limerick IT 1-6
Norma Moriarty on FF’s Kerry Strategy – February 11th 2020
Aisling O’Brien spoke to Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty on the floor of the count centre in Killarney yesterday. She was one of three...
Danny Healy-Rae on Being Re-elected – February 11th 2020
The independent TD gave his reaction just moments after it was announced he’d been re-elected to the Dáil.
John Brassil on his Future in Politics – February 11th 2020
Former Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil talks to Jerry about losing his seat in the election while also reflecting on his future in politics.