Ireland Legend Says Hanrahan Deserves National Team Call-Up

Former Ireland and Munster player John Hayes says JJ Hanrahan is deserving of a call-up to the Ireland Rugby squad.
The Currow-man has been the number one choice at out-half in recent weeks following injuries to Joey Carbery and Tyler Blynedall.
Leinster’s Johnny Sexton is a doubt for the opening rounds of the Six Nations.
The Bull Hayes, who’s being honoured at tonight’s Canon Hayes Sports Awards in Tipperary, says there’s a great opportunity for JJ Hanrahan to impress the new Ireland Head Coach