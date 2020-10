Ireland sit top of the Six Nations table after a 50-17 bonus point win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium today.

CJ Stander, Hugo Keenan, Will Connors, Johnny Sexton, Bundee Aki and Dave Heffernan all went over the line for Andy Farrell’s side.

The result means that a bonus point win over France in Paris next weekend would see Ireland regain the title.

Gary Ringrose will miss that game after suffering a broke jaw.

Ireland legend Mick Galwey https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mickgalwey.mp3