Kerry will welcome All-Ireland Champions Limerick to Tralee on Thursday week for their opening game of the upcoming Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League.

It will be under the lights at Austin Stack Park at 7.30pm on Thursday December 20th.

The second game in group one will be against Tipperary on Saturday January 5th in MacDonagh Park, Nenagh at 2pm.





The top team from the group will face either Cork, Clare or Waterford in the Final on Sunday January 13th.