Ireland Home After Best Ever Amputee World Cup Performance

Ireland have returned home after their highest ever finish at an Amputee World Cup.

A 4-1 win over Italy saw Kerry’s Eanna Durham and his team-mates claim 13th overall.

It was also the first time they managed to beat the Italians.





James Boyle was in flying form, scoring a hatrick of goals with Kevan O’Rourke scoring Ireland’s 4th.

Ireland had set their sights on a higher finish in the tournament but realistically Ireland can be very proud of 13th place given the quality of the teams they faced along the way.

European champions Turkey, who knocked Ireland out in the round of 16, were beaten by Angola in a thrilling final that finished 0-0 after extra time and had to be decided on penalties.

Turkey were massive favourites to win the competition so it was great to see the Angolans celebrate their win in style.