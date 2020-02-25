All-Ireland Final Defeat For Coláiste na Sceilge

By
radiokerrysport
-

Coláiste na Sceilge, Cahersiveen have lost the All Ireland Schools U-19 B Boys League Final, 61-69 against St Patrick’s Grammar School from Armagh.

Padraig Harnett reports

Cahersiveen coach John Teahan

