All Ireland Club Final A “Trip Into Unknown” For Na Gaeil’s Diarmuid O’Connor

Kerry will be without two key players in the middle-third of the pitch for their Allianz Football League Round 1 game against Dublin on Saturday night.

Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor will be lining out for Na Gaeil in the first game of the triple header at GAA HQ in the AIB All Ireland Junior Club Football Final.

Diarmuid O’Connor says everyone is trying to learn as much as possible about their final opponents Rathgarogue-Cushinstown of Wexford.

Na Gaeil versus Rathgarogue-Cushinstown will be live on Radio Kerry Sport from 3.15 on Saturday.