Ireland Call-Up For Dillane

Kerry’s Ultan Dillane is in the Ireland squad for the Six Nations.

The Connacht forward is one of 36 selected ahead of the opening game against Wales on the 7th of February.

Munster’s Craig Casey and Ulster’s Tom O’Toole are the only uncapped players.

There’s no place for Jacob Stockdale, who is unavailable for the trip to Cardiff due to a knee injury.

Johnny Sexton, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Peter O’Mahony and James Lowe are all selected, despite injury concerns.

Ireland squad:

Backs

Bundee Aki (Connacht), Billy Burns (Ulster), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Shane Daly (Munster), Keith Earls (Munster), Chris Farrell (Munster), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster) (captain)

Forwards

Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Will Connors (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Ultan Dillane (Connacht), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Quinn Roux (Connacht), Rhys Ruddock (Leinster)

James Ryan (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster)