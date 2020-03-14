Invitations invited from Kerry projects for the Business All Stars

Invitations are being invited from Kerry projects for the Business All Stars.

Community Finance Ireland is making the call, following on from its support of six community projects in Kerry over the past three years.

Almost €800,000 was invested in projects such as Abbeydorney/Kilflynn Family Resource Centre CLG, Learn from Leaders CLG and Sneem Innovation & Technology Services CLG in recent years.

Community Finance Ireland is now inviting applications from non-profit and voluntary organisations in Kerry that are seeking finance to sustain or grow projects with social impact.

For further on Community Finance Ireland, visit www.communityfinance.ie