The Mayor of a Palestinian town to be twinned with Tralee is to be invited to the county.

Sinn Fein Cllr Pa Daly asked Kerry County Council to extend the invitation to the Mayor of Beit Sahour to attend a Tralee Municipal District meeting early next year.

In June, councillors approved a motion to link Tralee with the town east of Bethlehem.





Both sides are engaged in talks about how to formalise their new connection.