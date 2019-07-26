Investment of over €4 million in social housing in Ballybunion

Over €4.2 million has been allocated for social housing in Ballybunion.

Kerry County Council has been granted budget approval under the Local Authority Housing Construction Programme under Rebuilding Ireland.

The development will include twelve social houses in Marconi South.

There are currently over 750 applicants on the social housing waiting list in the Listowel Municipal District.

Fine Gael Kerry County Councillor Michael Foley says the announcement is a huge boost to deal with the social housing need in North Kerry following on from the recent announcement of twenty houses in Tarbert: