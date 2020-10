Gardaí say investigations are ongoing following the death of a man outside a Killarney hotel.

On Saturday, August 29th, 26-year-old Darragh Sheehan from Doneraile in north Cork was found unconscious outside the Gleneagle Hotel at 11.40pm.

He was later pronounced dead.

The Garda Press Office says the investigation into Mr Sheehan’s death remains ongoing.

It adds that, nearly seven weeks later, no arrests have been made.