Investigations continue into fatal Kerry crash

Investigations are continuing into a fatal crash which occurred along the main Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road this morning.

A man in his 50s died after a van and truck collided at Meenleitrim.

A forensic examination of the scene is currently underway and the road remains closed.

Shortly after 9 this morning, a van and truck collided at Meenleitrim on the N21 road between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene; his body was removed to University Hospital Kerry and a post mortem is expected to take place at a later date.

A forensic examination of the scene is ongoing and it’s expected to be a number of hours before the road reopens.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.