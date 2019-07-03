Investigation underway after Kerry players fell ill after playing at Limerick GAA club

Limerick City and County Council is investigating reports of “possible issues” with a private water supply at a GAA club.

It comes after a number of players, including some from Kerry, fell ill after matches at the Croagh Kilfinny GAA grounds on Saturday.

Players from Limerick and Wexford senior teams and Limerick and Kerry junior teams complained of feeling sick after they played there.

The council has taken samples of water and sent them for testing.

The club has erected notices on the outside taps of its grounds that the water is currently not fit for consumption.