Investigation into UFO sighting over Kerry

The Irish Aviation authority has launched an investigation after a number of pilots spotted a UFO over Kerry last Friday.

A British Airways pilot contacted Shannon Air Traffic Control saying they saw a bright light alongside the aircraft before speeding away.

Two other pilots reported seeing the same thing.





Just before 7 o’clock last Friday morning, Shannon Air Traffic control got a call from a British Airways pilot passing over Kerry enquiring if there was a military exercise taking place in the area.

The pilot described a bright light that came up along the plane before disappearing at a very high speed.

Two other pilots who were over the south west coast also reported the same thing:

Aviation journalist Gerry Byrne has his suspicions of what it may have been:

The Irish Aviation Authority says it’s launched an investigation into the incident.