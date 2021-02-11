Investigation into paramotor accident at Camp last year published.

A report by the Air Accident Investigation Unit into a paramotor accident in the Maharees last year has been published.

The accident happened at a caravan park near the village of Camp on 27th May when a paramotor crashed into and became entangled in overhead electric power lines.

The cables broke and the pilot and paramotor fell to the ground.

However, the pilot, a 59-year-old man, escaped with just minor injuries.

The AAIU report found that the pilot who had just executed a turn, did not adjust the setting of the wing trims which resulted in a rapid loss of altitude.

It was also found that the paramotor was not registered and the pilot did not have a flight permit.