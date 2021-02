Gardaí say their investigation into an assault in east Kerry, which left a man badly injured, is ongoing.

Around 12.30pm last Thursday (February 4th), a man in his 50s was found badly beaten at a property in Gneeveguilla.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment; he remains in a serious condition but his injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have yet been made and Gardaí in Rathmore say their investigation into the incident continues.