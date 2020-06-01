Investigation to be carried out into Kenmare Golf Club fire

An investigation is underway as to what caused an early-morning fire which almost completely gutted Kenmare Golf Club.

The alarm was raised shortly before 4.30am, and six units from the Kerry Fire Service were dispatched to the scene.

It took several hours before the blaze was eventually brought under control at about half past nine this morning.

The roof of the building was completely destroyed and the inside of the clubhouse was also extensively damaged.

It’s not yet known what caused the blaze, but the scene has been preserved, pending an investigation.

Local county councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen says the club is well used by locals and visitors alike, and there’s a huge sense of shock in Kenmare this morning: