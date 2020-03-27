Introduction of garda operating model will commence in Kerry Garda Division next month

The introduction of the new garda operating model will commence in the Kerry Garda Division next month.

The new model will see more front-line gardaí, a stronger focus on community policing and a wide-range of policing services delivered locally.

Last year, the phased introduction of the operating model was launched, with rollout continuing now across the 19 garda divisions.

The second phase is due to begin next month and will involve the Kerry, Clare/Tipperary and County Cork divisions.

Between now and the end of 2021, there will be a net increase of approximately 600 gardaí nationally, bringing numbers up to 15,000.