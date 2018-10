Kerry Senior football team manager Peter Keane has held his first press conference since being appointed to the position.

He spoke with Radio Kerry’s Timmy Sheehan http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/PeterKeanefirstpressconference121018.mp3

Peter Keane has also stated that he would be in favour of not competing in the McGrath Cup in 2019 and would be open to the idea of fans watching Kerry training.