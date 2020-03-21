Interview With Kingdom Rower Dukarska

Killorglin rower Monika Dukarska says she spent two weeks in self-isolation after returning from an Olympic Training Camp in Italy around the time of the Covid-19 outbreak.

She says she and her team-mates are continuing to train for Tokyo 2020 despite the cancellation of all World Cup Regattas which are key to the preparations of all international rowing crews.

Rowing Ireland has established a Working Group with members from key committees to look at the sport and in particular the upcoming domestic events over the forthcoming season.