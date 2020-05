Kerry footballer Stephen O’Brien is open to the prospect of playing matches behind closed doors if the environment allows.

The Kenmare forward has also said that there wasn’t a huge impact on training in the wake of the departure of Donie Buckley in March.

In January Stephen O’Brien helped launch the Allianz Leagues, with Allianz Ireland subsequently announcing a five-year extension of its sponsorship of the Football and Hurling Leagues.

O’Brien has now done a follow up interview with us all: