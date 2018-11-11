Interview with Former Irish Captain Jamie Heaslip

Earlier this year former Ireland captain Jamie Heaslip announced his retirement from professional rugby.

The 34 year old brought his career to an end, having earned 95 caps for his country.

He won three Six Nations medals, three European titles and toured with the Lions twice.





The Leinster number 8 had been out of action since withdrawing from last year’s Six Nations game against England with what turned out to be a back problem.

Heaslip said at the time that he hung up his boots on medical advice in order to ensure his future well being.