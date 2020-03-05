International Women’s Day to be celebrated in Tralee BOI Workbench tomorrow

International Women’s Day will be celebrated in Tralee tomorrow at an event at the Bank of Ireland Workbench.

This month’s Tralee Friday Breakfast Club will feature an all-female panel, who will discuss their successes, inspirations, and advice they can give to up-and-coming leaders.

Head of CEED at IT Tralee, Breda O’Dwyer will MC the event, and the panel comprises Director of Distribution Channels with Bank of Ireland, Áine McCleary; Managing Director of the HR Suite, Caroline McEnery; Kerry camogie star and owner of Collins’ Equestrian Centre, Laura Collins; Consultant in Palliative Medicine, Patricia Sheahan; Founder of Athena Analytics, Emily Brick; and General Manager of Radio Kerry, Fiona Stack.

The event is free to attend but people are asked to register in advance on here Bizzabo.com – the link is available on the Radio Kerry website.