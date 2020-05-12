International Nurses Day – May 12th, 2020

May 12th is International Nurses Day and this year marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale. The pandemic has given added resonance to this year’s celebration.

Gerardina Harnett, public health nurse and head of department of nursing and healthcare sciences at IT Tralee along with Kerry McAuliffe, director of nursing at UHK, Mari O’Connell, director of nursing palliative care at UHK, Mary O’Mahony, area director of Kerry Mental Health Nursing Services, and student Daniel Teehan spoke to Jerry.