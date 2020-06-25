International accelerator to run workshop in Killorglin’s RDI Hub

An international accelerator programme is to run a workshop in Killorglin’s RDI Hub later this year.

Hatch is partnering with Bord Iascaigh Mhara to run the event, which aims to grow, develop and support early stage ideas and talent; it’ll take place from October 5th to 16th.

Aquaculture is the fastest growing food sector in the world, and presents huge opportunities to Kerry entrepreneurs and innovators.

Co-founder and COO of Hatch, Wayne Murphy says he’d like to see people from research and technology get involved in aquaculture.

Applications can be made on the Hatch website and there’ll be more details on In Business from 6 o’clock this evening.